Staring at water crisis, Ahmedabad, Surat civic bodies appeal to people to opt for dry Holi

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in an attempt to ensure minimal water wastage this Dhuleti, will not be supplying extra water to societies on Friday. Authorities also stated that they will keep a close watch on the private tankers and monitor water wastage by the private societies.

“There is a water shortage already and we are appealing to people not to waste water in this festival season. We will monitor all private tanker and their use closely this Dhuleti and then decide what has to be done against those who are using water for rain dances and other similar activities. Water is precious and every step has to be taken to save it. We have been running a campaign and had sent out a written request two days ago, requesting people to opt for a dry or tilak Holi,” said Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

“This year, the AMC will not give extra water to societies like we do every Dhuleti,” added Kumar. In the wake of the water crisis, two popular clubs of Ahmedabad — Karnavati Club and Rajpath Club — have cancelled their rain dance and have opted for dry Holi.

“The AMC had sent a request and we immediately decided to call off the rain dance because it is our responsibility to save water. If big clubs like ours do something like this then it is a message to the entire society. The members of the club immediately agreed with the decision. We will be having a dry Holi this year,” said Jagdish Patel, president of Rajpath Club.

For Jayesh Modi, president of Karnavati Club, the decision was taken after the members of the club decided to opt for a waterless Holi. “It is the most sensible thing to do. Water has to be saved and we cancelled our event. There has been no disagreement on that. There are a few societies which are going ahead with rain dance and these are people on their ego trip. But water is scarce and we need to work towards saving it,” Modi said.

Even Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued notices to the citizens, requesting them to observe a dry Holi. “Due to the seasonal changes with the effect of summer season, water consumption increases. With the shortage of water in Ukai dam due to less rainfall, there is a shortage of water this year. We have got the intimation from the Ukai dam authorities not to waste water and create awareness among residents. We have started a drive and it is our appeal to the people of Surat to celebrate dry Holi, without wasting water. We have also requested them to conserve water and take extra care not to waste it,” said SMC additional city engineer K H Khatvani.

