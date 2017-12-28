SSNNL begins work to change structure of Narmada canal

As a result, the SSNNL reduced the discharge of water in the Narmada main canal (NMC) from Saradar Sarovar dam. (Express Archive) As a result, the SSNNL reduced the discharge of water in the Narmada main canal (NMC) from Saradar Sarovar dam. (Express Archive)

PROMPTED BY the devastating floods in July this year, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) on Wednesday started work to effect changes in the structure of Narmada main canal in Patan and Banaskantha districts.

The flow of water in the 458-km-long canal will remain affected over the next nine days as engineers will construct bypass canals at four downstream locations. The bypass canals will divert flow of water from NMC to allow changes in its structures at Kasra village of Patna taluka in Patan district, Khariya and Ranakpur villages in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district and Runi village in Dhanera taluka of Banaskantha.

