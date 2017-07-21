Special ode to Ahmedabad’s heritage at NID film festival

The week-long film festival will showcase more than 50 animation films made by the students. (Image for representational purposes) The week-long film festival will showcase more than 50 animation films made by the students. (Image for representational purposes)

Come October, noted illustrator-artist Tim Vyner will pay an ode to Ahmedabad, which is now India’s first ‘World Heritage City’, with illustrations depicting a journey from 12 Darwazas to Sidi Saiyed Mosque, located in the heart of the old city, during a film festival at National Institute of Design (NID).

The illustrations of Ahmedabad will be published by NID, which is hosting Vyner at its bi-annual Chitrakatha International Students’ Animation Festival to be held between October 22 and 28.

Vyner is well-known for covering global sporting events, museums and cities for newspaper, galleries, publishers, and is known as a reportage artist for his “visual journalism”.

The week-long film festival will showcase more than 50 animation films made by the students. This year, the central theme of the festival is “Africa-Asia”.

“We will also revisit a session from the film festival’s 2009 edition on ‘Cities & Stories’ in the context of the heritage city status to Ahmedabad,” festival director Sekhar Mukherjee said.

World Heritage Festival from Aug 1

Ahmedabad will organise a grand festival from August 1 to celebrate the World Heritage City tag that it received earlier this month. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will spend Rs 10 crore for the festival.

The 15-day festival, named World Heritage City Festival, will start with a heritage walk on August 1, wherein all elected office-bearers of the state government and municipal corporation will take part. A cultural event will also be held the same day at Bhadra Square at Lal Darwaza.

Besides lighting up the monuments, the AMC will organise a quiz contest, a painting competition and a mobile film contest. Souvenirs and mementos, based on heritage theme, will be showcased at the festival besides a tableau on heritage theme.

A documentary film on city’s heritage will also be shown at the festival.

