‘Social lady’ I-cards for BJP workshop bogus: Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Pradeepsinh Jadeja (C) (Source: File) Pradeepsinh Jadeja (C) (Source: File)

Following media reports that some women carrying “social lady” identity cards had free access to top leaders and delegates during a three-day BJP workshop near Bhuj in July last year, MoS for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Thursday said the party didn’t issue any such ID and has registered a forgery case in this connection. The media reports came in the backdrop of alleged gangrape of a woman who used to work with an LPG distribution agency owned by BJP leader Shantilal Solanki at Naliya in Kutch district. Names of nine people, including Solanki and three BJP workers, have cropped up in the case.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

While five of the accused have been arrested, a court in Naliya on Thursday sent Solanki and another accused Bharat Chauhan alias Bharat Darji to 14-day police remand to help the investigation into the alleged gangrape of the woman for over one year.

According to the media reports based on the allegations of the victim, the party had issued “photo-identity cards to some women designating them as social lady”. BJP has filed a complaint with the police against unknown persons who made the alleged bogus identity cards.

Dismissing such reports, Jadeja issued a statement saying, “The Naliya gangrape case has nothing to do with the BJP workshop. The identity card which has been shown by the victim carries a photograph. In official cards of BJP, photographs of women are never used. Additionally, the said card does not bear the signature of the district BJP president. The card gives the bearer the designation of ‘social lady’. No such designation exists in BJP. The district BJP has filed a complaint against those who made such bogus cards.”

Jadeja also said that the state government was taking the Naliya gangrape case “very seriously” and that the police have taken swift action by arresting five of the accused and providing protection to the victim. BJP has already suspended Solanki and the three other BJP workers whose names have cropped up in the case.

In a separate statement, state BJP spokesman Bharat Pandya said the party was approaching the matter with “zero tolerance”. “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed the police to ensure justice to the victim and to see to it that the accused get the harshest punishment. Having zero tolerance, BJP is taking the stern action,” he said.

The BJP spokesman further said that the claims of BJP issuing such identity cards was a conspiracy to defame the party.

In her complaint, the 25-year-old victim, who is married to a Mumbai-based man, had alleged that one “Bhabhi” used to supply women to a number of political leaders at events like the workshop near Bhuj. Kutch West police, however, said Bhabhi was not investigated in the present case. “The complainant has just stated that the woman known as Bhabhi used to arrange for girls. The victim has not ascribed any role to this Bhabhi in the rape case. Therefore, presently, we are not investigating Bhabhi. But, if we look at the incident as a case of sex racket, her role might come under investigation,” Kutch West SP Makarand Chauhan told The Indian Express.

When asked as to where the accused had been hiding for almost two weeks since the woman filed a complaint with Naliya police station on January 25, the SP said, “We shall not be able to disclose that information as four other accused of the case are still at large.”