Social boycott: Dalits from Mehsana village mull to migrate

Upset over no arrest in connection with an FIR for their social boycott by the dominant upper caste communities, a group of Dalits from Nandali village in Mehsana on Wednesday submitted memoranda to the district collector and the superintendent of police, apprehending forced migration. The memoranda was submitted by Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. Human rights activist Kaushik Parmar under whose leadership the memoranda were submitted said, “Nandali is a village dominated by upper caste Darbar (Kshatriya) community. There are five-six Dalit families living in the village.”

According to Parmar, in April last year, one of the Dalits was beaten by a villager following which he had registered a complaint with concerned police station.

Parmar said, “However, following this FIR, the villagers got together against the Dalits for going to the police and announced their social boycott. And due to this social boycott, the Dalits started facing problem in getting things of daily consumption like milk, vegetables and grocery. They then lodged a complaint of social boycott in April last year with police which registered an FIR in that connection only in August following intervention of the additional collector of the district.”

The FIR has been filed against eight persons and some of them allegedly have influential links.

“Even though, the FIR was registered in August last year, police have not made a single arrest in the case. At the same time, the harassment of the Dalit families has continued to such an extent that three families have already migrated to a neighbouring village. And the remaining Dalits are facing problem in even getting fodder for their five cows and have to go to neighbouring villages for the same,” Parmar said.

In this backdrop, around 11 Dalits – five of them females – led by their family leader Babu Senma, submitted memoranda to the district collector and the superintendent of police demanding, among other things, arrest of the accused persons within 24 hours. They have also expressed fear that in absence of swift police action, they too will have to migrate and take shelter at Collector’s office.

When contacted Mehsana Collector Alok Pandey said, “There was an FIR against social boycott in Nandali village. However, later they (concerned parties) had reached at a compromise and even our resident additional collector had also visited the village (later on) and reported that there was no social boycott of the Dalits.” “But, if they have submitted a memorandum today of social boycott again, then I will get that checked and take necessary action.”

Mehsana SP Chaintanya Mandalik, meanwhile said, “Investigation in the complaint of social boycott is still on. There were some allegations against the (original) Investigating Officer DySP Rathva, so we changed the IO last month. And the new IO is investigating the case and it will be completed within the next two weeks.”