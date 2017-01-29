Social activist Jagdish Shah passes away

Renowned social activist and Gandhian Jagdish Shah, who ran the Vinoba Bhave Ashram in Vadodara, passed away at his residence on Saturday morning. He was 82. Shah was the former editor of Bhoomiputra, a newsletter for several decades and fought vigorously for communal harmony.

Brought up in Vadodara, he left his home at the age of 18, in search of a purpose “to do something for mankind,” leaving behind the comforts of his home, parents, and a promising medical career. He completed his education at the Vechdi Aashram and met well-known Gandhian activists Babalbhai Mehta, Ravishankar Maharaj and Jagatram Dave, who showed him the path of Gandhian philosophy. He joined the ashram, learning cooking, labour, weaving, and cleaning — something that he had never done in his life.

He was skilled at writing and so, sent to West Bengal to document a series of Vinoba Bhave’s discourses during the movement inspiring rich land owners to donate lands to the poor. He joined the Bhoodan movement for the next six years of his life before returning to Vadodara. He started the Vinobha Bhave Aashram here in 1978 and there was no looking back.