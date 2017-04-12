SMS on ‘threat to Delkar’ reaches scrap agent, Silvassa police probe on

WHILE speculations are rife that former Congress MP from Silvassa Mohan Delkar may join the BJP during Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Dadar and Nagar Haveli (DNH) on April 17, fresh trouble emerged for Silvassa police with an ‘SMS threatening Delkar’s life’ reaching a scrap agent on Sunday. Taking quick action, the police started the interrogations on Tuesday.

The Silvassa police said a resident, who works as a scrap business agent, received an SMS issuing a life threat to Delkar on Sunday. Subsequently, on Monday, the agent disclosed the SMS to his friend who took him to Silvassa SP Pramod Mishra and informed the police.

On checking the mobile number from where the SMS came, the police found that the SIM is owned by a resident from Silvassa. Police, on identifying the owner, began their interrogation on Tuesday. According to police, the threat SMS mentioned one Vinit Mundra’s name, who is an owner-cum-partner of Hotel Treat Resort at Sayli village. Vinit has been associated with the BJP and holds the post of National Council member of BJP at Silvassa.

Police sources in Silvassa said the number was activated an year ago, and since last six months, only few calls have been made or received.

Silvassa Superintendent of Police Pramod Mishra said, “We have initiated a probe into the incident and have formed a team to work on it. The person who received the message is not related to Delkar and is a non-political person. We are trying to find out why the SMS was sent to the scrap agent. We have identified the person who had sent the message and are trying to dig out more information.”

Reacting to the threat SMS, Delkar said, “I am not afraid of anyone, as I don’t have any enemies. I just got to know about the SMS. Silvassa police are looking into the matter and I have full faith in their probe. I am not seeking additional security around me, as everybody loves me.”

