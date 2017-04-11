Smart India Hackathon 2017: Winning teams from GTU meet education minister

Eight teams from the Gujarat Technological University (GTU), which won top prizes at the Smart India Hackathon 2017, organised by the All India Council for Higher Education (AICTE), and their mentors, met with state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday at Gandhinagar.

For the digital programming competition Smart India Hackathon, of the 7,500 entries, close to 303 teams had applied from Gujarat and as many as 68 ideas were selected in final event. Out of this, eight teams from Gujarat got final awards, all from the GTU.

“We solved the problem of accidents at unmanned level crossings for the Railway Ministry at NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. We came up with idea and then worked on it for two months. The technology we used in RFID (Radio-frequency identification) sensing wherein a sensor is placed five-km away from the barrier on both the sides and the RFID tag is mounted on the top of the trains. When the train is 5-km away from the barrier, the alarm gets activated,” said Ravi Sharma, student of Vadodara Institute of Engineering who is part of the 8-member winning team.

