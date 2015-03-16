Slum dweller attempts suicide to protest RMC redevelopment plan

APPREHENDING his hut will be demolished as part of slum rehabilitation efforts, a man from Raiyadhar slum of the city allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.

Ranchod Parmar, the resident of Raiyadhar, allegedly consumed poison while he was taking part in a dharna at Civil Hospital Chowk in the city on Sunday. Saurashtra Zupadpatti Bachao Manch, a group opposing slum redevelopment on public-private partnership (PPP) mode in Rajkot city, has been holding a dharna at the Chowk for a week and Parmar was one of the protesters.

“Parmar consumed poison apprehending his hut in Raiyadhar will be demolished for redevelopment of the slum pocket by Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on PPP basis. He has been shifted to a private hospital and his condition is out of danger,” Chandrasinh Rathod, police inspector of A Division Police station in the city, said. The police said that they have registered a non-cognisable offence in this regard.

Incidentally, Raiyadhar is one of the three slum pockets of Rajkot city which are being redeveloped in-situ by the RMC on PPP mode under Rajiv Avas Yojna (RAY) to make the city free from slums. The civic body has awarded the project to a private infrastructure firm. To clear land for the rebuilding, the RMC has issued final eviction notices to around 150 families living in Raiyadhar and demolition of hutments is likely to start after that.

The families who will be displaced temporarily, will be given monthly rent by the private developer till the time they are given new houses in the same area. However, residents of the area are protesting the project alleging it is an attempt to hand over land to the private party in the name of redevelopment.

