Six women held for ‘ruckus’ with police in Ahmedabad

The police have arrested six women in the case so far. (Representative photo) The police have arrested six women in the case so far. (Representative photo)

Three days after they protested inside a police station in Ahmedabad, the Naroda police on Wednesday arrested three women on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants to perform their duty and creating “ruckus” inside the police station.

With this, the police have arrested six women in the case so far. These women had alleged that when they went to a police station to lodge a complaint of harassment, they were roughed up by policemen.

A video footage of the incident has been widely circulated on the Internet.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-2, Ashok Yadav said that the people of a residential society had complained about one Vinod, who runs a catering business. In the complaint, the residents had objected to late-night movements of Vinod and his employees which created “nuisance”.

Yadav said, “The residents have complained that the manager of the catering business has mostly women employees from outside the state. These employees got agitated after the complaint and protested. They didn’t let the police do its job. So, we have registered a case against them and arrested six of them.” He alleged that the women “misbehaved” with the police. The women, on the other hand, alleged that policemen behaved rudely with them and allegedly sided with the man who complained against them.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya