Six more die of swine flu in various parts of Gujarat

Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, while one each in Jamnagar, Valsad, Rajkot and Vadodara. (Representational image) Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, while one each in Jamnagar, Valsad, Rajkot and Vadodara. (Representational image)

As many as six persons died of swine flu across Gujarat on Saturday. According to the health department, two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, while one each in Jamnagar, Valsad, Rajkot and Vadodara. In Ahmedabad, a 45-year-old man died in L G Hospital, while a woman succumbed to swine flu in V S Hospital. The 45-year-old, a resident of Vatva was admitted to L G Hospital on Thursday. The woman was brought to V S Hospital a day before. “There have been six deaths today (Saturday) due to swine flu,” confirmed Dr Jayanti Ravi, Commissioner of Health, Medical Services and Medical Education.

He said they were spreading awareness about swine flu. “Through various medical associations, we are making sure that there is awareness among doctors. Prolonged fever, along with cold and weakness, are some of the symptoms and doctors should not delay in starting the medicines. Swine flu drugs are now available on prescription at all chemist shops. We have also started distributing an ayurvedic ukalo (drink) to help boost immunity,”said Ravi. He added: “We are still away from the 2015 swine flu figures and hoping that through awareness we see lesser number of cases this time.”

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation records, the city reported 15 swine flu cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases reported this year are 182 and the number of deaths 23.

