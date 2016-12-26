Gujarat: Six killed as car collides with ST bus in Jamnagar

Six persons, including a girl child, were killed and 11 others injured when a car, which was allegedly speeding, collided with a state transport bus near Kalavad town in Jamnagar district on Sunday. The accident took place when the car in which seven persons were travelling failed to negotiate a curve and collided head-on with a bus of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) coming from opposite direction. The two vehicles collided near the approach road of Sarvaniya on Kalavad-Dhoraji state highway at around 3 pm, police said.

Six of the seven persons who were travelling in Figo car were killed on the spot while one girl survived but with serious injuries. The victims were identified as Akshay Kotak (20), his wife Dhara (22) and their daughter Isha (3). The remaining three were identified as Ahuti Unadkat (19), Mitesh Katariya (27) and his sister Nidhi Katariya (21). All the victims were residents of Rajkot. However, a girl named Dhwani, who was also travelling in the car survived though with serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot for treatment.

“The victims are relatives. They were on their way back home after paying their homage to a shrine in Satodad village in neighbouring Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar district. The family and relatives were travelling in two cars. Driver of the other car told us that Akshay, who was driving the ill-fated car was over-speeding and that he had warned him before that curve also. However, he ignored those warnings, leading to the accident,” in-charge police inspector of Kalavad, Parbat Bantva said.

After hitting the car, the GSRTC bus also skidded off the road and came to halt after hitting a roadside tree. “At least eight to 10 passengers on board the bus were also injured and they have been rushed to hospitals in Rajkot and Jamnagar, the PI further said. ens