Six killed as car collides with bus in Porbandar

SIX PERSONS were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a luxury bus near Ranavav in Porbandar district on Thursday evening. Police said the victims were family members of a police inspector in Mehsana.

Police said the accident took place near Modpar village of Ranavav taluka on Ranavav-Jamnagar road at around 5 pm.

The collision was head on and all the six died on the spot, police said, adding that two injured have been admitted to hospitals in Ranavav and Porbandar.

Police said that the bus was ferrying a marriage party, while those in the car were returning home after attending a social occasion at a relative’s place.

They further said that the victims were family members of Arsi Sisodiya, a police inspector posted in Mehsana district.

The victims were identified as Sisodiya’s wife Poori, son Jaydeep, brother Ankit and his wife Lakhi, Ashwin Sisodiya and Saudhi Sisodiya.

