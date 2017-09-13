Shinzo Abe visit: Stop at Mughal era mosque in Modi-Abe roadshow highlight

Sidi Sayeed mosque on Monday night. (Javed Raja) Sidi Sayeed mosque on Monday night. (Javed Raja)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will be visiting Sidi Sayeed mosque, the last of the major mosques to be built in Ahmedabad under the Mughal era.

On Tuesday, Modi tweeted: “I look forward to visiting the Sabarmati Ashram and the ‘Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali’ with PM @AbeShinzo during his India visit”.

The “jaali” is part of the mosque built in 1573 AD, off the eastern end of the Nehru bridge. The carved ‘jaalis’ are part of the windows of the western wall of the mosque, protected by the Archaelogical Survey of india (ASI), and have become an unofficial symbol of the city of Ahmedabad. It also forms a part of the logo of Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A). The carvings in stone depict a tree with intertwining branches. The mosque that lacks an enclosed courtyard is located in the middle of a busy intersection in the Lal Darwaja locality of the old city. Read | Roads decked up, 100 cameras in place for Shinzo Abe visit on Wednesday. Click here

Maulana Abdul Hafeez Rizwi, the Imam at the mosque said that evening prayers at the mosque will not be suspended due to the visit of the dignitaries. “I was away to my native place in West Bengal and returned only four days ago. The talks of prayers being suspended during the visit are mere rumours,” said Rizwi, who has been the Imam of the mosque for about 30 years.

Modi and Abe will visit the mosque soon after they land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and take part in the cultural roadshow, organised enroute to Sabarmati Ashram. After visiting the mosque, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks.

