Vaghela plans b’day gala to ‘share feelings’

Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday announced that he would organise a mega gathering of his supporters on his birthday on July 21 to share “his feelings” with the people.

Vaghela, who had earlier slammed the Gujarat Congress for “lack of homework” for the Assembly polls due later this year, claimed that the ‘Sam-Samvedna Sammelan’ would not be a show of strength. “Since July 21 is my birthday, my supporters have decided to celebrate it and convinced me to attend the gathering. During that function, I will share my feelings with the people and also give them a message. That message will be in the interest of the people of Gujarat,” he said.

“This is not a show of strength. I just wanted to respect the feelings of my supporters, especially those from my constituency Kapadvanj,” said the former CM. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vaghela (76) said that all 57 Congress MLAs along with two of NCP and one from JD(U) had been invited for the event in Gandhinagar. He indicated that invitations would be sent to only MLAs, not other office-bearers of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, including state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki and state party in-charge Ashok Gehlot. “This event is technical, as I am inviting MLAs in my capacity as LoP,” Vaghela said when asked if he would invite Solanki and Gehlot.

After the announcement, a 22-member delegation of the Congress, including former state president Arjun Modhwadia, met Vaghela and requested him not to quit the party Modhwadia said: “We told him that all the leaders need to fight the elections unitedly. We told him that his issues can be discussed and sorted out.” Congress sources said that Vaghela might be using the event to strengthen his rapport with the NCP, raising the possibility of him quitting the party.

