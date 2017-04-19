Shankersinh Vaghela camp wants Cong to name CM nominee

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Shankersinh Vaghela (Express Photo) Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Shankersinh Vaghela (Express Photo)

Should Congress project its chief ministerial candidate before the assembly elections? An intense debate over the issue has started between two factions of the party led by Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Shankersinh Vaghela and its state president Bharatsinh Solanki.

As many as 35 of the total 59 Congress MLAs during a meeting with the party’s Gujarat in-charge Gurdas Kamat on Monday at Vaghela’s residence is learnt to have demanded that the CLP leader be named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Senior Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathwa, who attended the meeting, said: “All the MLAs present in the meeting demanded Vaghela to be projected as CM candidate because he is popular and has a rapport with all the communities.”

Caught in the controversy, Vaghela on Tuesday told reporters that “it is for the party high command to decide who should be party’s CM candidate’’. Vaghela, however, did not deny that he was interested to be the party’s chief ministerial face — this after he last month had announced that he “was out of the CM race”.

Vaghela said: “BJP is bringing pressure on several Congress MLAs to join the saffron party and also offering them party tickets and money to contest the Assembly elections. Since Gurudas Kamat was on a religious visit to Ambaji on Monday, I called him up and requested him to listen to the MLAs at my residence in Gandhinagar. Kamatji agreed to it’’.

The CLP leader said that it was at this meeting that MLAs expressed their views about declaring a CM candidate. “But Kamatji told them that he will convey their views to the high command.”

Vaghela’s claims were strongly contested by Solanki, who returned Tuesday after a five-day personal visit to the US. He said, “There is no pressure at all on the Congress MLAs from BJP. BJP can only offer certain lollipops to engineer defection.” He said: “Some BJP leaders, including ex-MLAs, are ready to join Congress. We will arrange a function to induct them in the party soon.”

Regarding demands for announcing a CM candidate before elections, Solanki said:”Such decisions are taken by the AICC, not at the state-level. Only Kamatji can reply to this question.” Kamat could not be reached despite repeated efforts and his phone remained switched off.

Ashwin Kotwal, MLA from Khedbrahma who is considered close to Solanki, said: “There is no guarantee that declaring a CM candidate will bring votes’’. Kotwal was not invited to the meeting on Monday.

