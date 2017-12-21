‘Sewage dumped in Narmada’: Gujarat High Court notice to govt, pollution board

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) among other agencies on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action to curb pollution of Narmada river. The matter is likely to be heard next month.

A division bench, headed by chief justice R Subhash Reddy, was hearing the petition filed by advocate Kiritkumar Bhatt. He has cited news reports and research works in the petition claiming that Narmada river is being polluted with “high quantity of sewage (millions of litres per day)” by various local authorities situated on the bank of the river in Madhya Pradesh.

“It is unfair, unjust and illegal to release excreta of 2.2 million people of Madhya Pradesh in Narmada water, which is being used by millions of people in Gujarat and Rajasthan… It is shocking to learn that the Narmada, which runs (sic) more than 80% of its course in Madhya Pradesh, collects sewage of its 2.2 million people and distributes it to millions of unsuspecting people downstream,” stated the PIL.

The petitioner said he had earlier made representations to various departments and ministries.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App