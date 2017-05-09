Seven Vadodara Municipal Corporation staffers ‘caught drinking’, suspended

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation on Monday suspended its seven employees for allegedly consuming alcohol on the premises of a ward office last week. VMC Commissioner Vinod Rao also sought a police probe into the matter. A video of the purported incident was aired by a local news channel on Saturday evening.

The seven employees allegedly consumed alcohol on the premises of ward office number 3 on Saturday evening. The seven have been identified as ward officer Dignesh Damor, biologist Mrugesh Parmar, sanitary inspector Shailesh Patel, junior clerk Manu Parmar, peon Vijay Nikkam and labourers Ratilal Parmar and Chandrakant Parmar.

In the video, the seven are purportedly sitting around a table in the cabin of the ward officer with a spread of different brands of alcohol, soda bottles and snacks. The video also shows the seven VMC staffers rushing out in panic after realising that they were being filmed by the news channel.

While no police complaint has been filed so far in this connection, Rao suspended the seven staffers on Monday. Rao said, “We have also served showcause notices to them. I have written to the commissioner of police seeking action.”

