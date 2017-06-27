Scrap minority affairs ministry: VHP leader

Claiming that attacks on minority communities in the country were isolated incidents, a senior VHP leader on Monday demanded the Ministry of Minority Affairs be scrapped. In pciture: Family members of Junaid Khan who was killed in the recent Faridabad lynching. Claiming that attacks on minority communities in the country were isolated incidents, a senior VHP leader on Monday demanded the Ministry of Minority Affairs be scrapped. In pciture: Family members of Junaid Khan who was killed in the recent Faridabad lynching.

Claiming that attacks on minority communities in the country were isolated incidents, a senior VHP leader on Monday demanded the Ministry of Minority Affairs be scrapped. VHP leader Surendra Jain argued that bodies like minorities commission and minority ministry have been “dividing” the country.

“The VHP is of opinion that the national commission for minorities is strengthening the feeling of separatism amongst the Muslims and Christian extremists. It is also insulting the majority Hindus by their deeds,” he said.

On the issue of construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, he claimed in the next two years the temple would be built likely through a central law.

About attacks on Muslims over allegations of beef consumption, he said that “gau rakshaks will take law in their hands if the police fail. I appeal everyone to not criticise gau rakshaks since they are protecting the sentiments of Hindus.”ens

