Schools to face legal action if they demand annual fee: Gujarat Govt

THE STATE government will take legal action against those schools that are asking parents to deposit six months’ fees or annual fee before admitting their children, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told district collectors and district education officers on Monday.

“The education department has taken a serious note of those schools that are not following the rules and instead of taking quarterly fee are demanding and threatening parents that admission will be given only after annual or six-month fee is deposited. As per legal action, school’s recognition will be cancelled… Till the time there is no decision on the school fee under the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, the schools can only take fee for three months.

Despite these clear instructions in the Act, if a school is putting such conditions and has not submitted either an affidavit, application or appealed in the Gujarat High Court, immediate legal action should be taken against these schools,” he told the officers through video-conferencing. He also asked them to conduct a random verification of documents submitted under the RTE Act’s 25 per cent reservation rule for economically weaker section to ensure that only eligible candidates have been given admission.

