‘School Safety Week’ to help teachers, students tackle natural calamities

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched the ‘School Safety Week’ on Tuesday. The safety week will be celebrated from June 27 to July 1 across the state to prepare students and teachers to tackle natural calamities.

During the launch, Rupani stressed on the need to prepare the next generation for converting challenges caused by natural calamities into opportunities. Addressing collectors, school principals, teachers and students at the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) he said that proper preparedness causes least casualty.

“It has been noticed that children and senior citizens suffer the most, hence this drill at schools. He added, that Gujarat has been prone to natural calamities. It was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat that he took up the initiative to set up the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). Subsequently, the GSDMA has undertaken Training of Trainers (TOT) programme to train teachers, students and even parents to fight against calamities,” he said.

Disaster Management Minister Dilipkumar Thakor said 257 master trainers have been trained this year under TOT, one for each taluka, who have so far trained 52,206 teachers in 33,733 government primary schools in the state.

“Under a rigorous training of over two months, government school teachers were trained by the master trainers. During these five days from June 27 till July 1, these teachers will devote two hours every day training students,” said GSDMA CEO Anuradha Mall.

