School files FIR against parents for ‘misbehaviour’

Navrachana School at Sama in Vadodara filed an FIR against three women associated with the Vadodara Parents Association (VPA) on Friday for allegedly trespassing into the school premises and misbehaving with the school staff on Wednesday. Calling them “anti-social elements”, the school maintained that parents whose children were not students of the school created ruckus at the premises and misbehaved with the staff. Darshana Joglekar, Kinnari Kharadi and Poornima Patel have been charged under IPC sections 323, 504, 447 and 114.

Parents of the students studying at Navrachana School, along with members of VPA, demonstrated outside the school premises on Wednesday, alleging that the school refused to issue report cards to students who did not pay their fees. The parents had alleged that their wards were not issued proper report cards but provisional report cards which did not state that they were promoted to the next standard. The standoff took an uglier turn when a physical clash ensued between the parents and the school staff. In a written application by parents to Sama police station, they accused the school staff of manhandling and misbehaving with the parents and one Niraj Patel of videographing women parents during the commotion.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the school claimed it had issued report cards to all students and alleged that a few parents and some anti-social elements created ruckus outside the school campus.

The parents have also accused the police of a biased stand towards the school for filing their FIR first and delaying the application of the VPA, which was also filed by the women named in the FIR by Navrachana.

The parents allege that they were made to wait even at the police station on Wednesday till 5 in the evening but the day passed and no FIR was filed. “I have not received any application from the parents of the students studying at Navrachana, so how can an FIR be filed? The only application we have is from these three women whose wards do not even study in the school,” said Sama police inspector, P D Parmar.

