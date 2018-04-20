Saurashtra University admission fraud: 41 students, principal booked

The report had concluded that 41 students, Joshi and Kadri had forged documents to secure admission in the BHMS course of SU through migration from other universities. (File) The report had concluded that 41 students, Joshi and Kadri had forged documents to secure admission in the BHMS course of SU through migration from other universities. (File)

Saurashtra University on Thursday filed a complaint against 43 people and the management of three private colleges for allegedly forging documents to secure admissions to the homeopathy course in the university over the last five years. Based on a complaint filed by assistant registrar (legal affairs) of the university Kirit Pathak on Thursday, the University police booked 41 students of the homeopathy course, principal of B A Dangar Homeopathic Medical College Amitabh Joshi and one Kadri, a resident of Jankhambhaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district for forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The complaint also enlisted members of the management of BA Dangar Homeopathic Medical College, BG Garaiya Medical College and Vasantiben N Vyar Medical College as accused. Inspector Manish Chandrawadiya said, “After receiving the complaint from the deputy registrar of SU, we have filed an FIR. We shall seize case-related documents from the varsity as part of the investigation first and arrest accused later.”

The FIR has come three days after a four-member committee, formed by university vice-chancellor in January, submitted its report on Monday. The report had concluded that 41 students, Joshi and Kadri had forged documents to secure admission in the BHMS course of SU through migration from other universities. Incidentally, Joshi was also dean of Homeopathy faculty of SU but he resigned last week after confessing wrongdoing while deposing before the SU enquiry committee.

