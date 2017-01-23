Saurashtra: Dalit body fetes 81 sarpanchs

Jayanti Makadia felicitates a Dalit sarpanch, in Junagadh on Sunday. Express Jayanti Makadia felicitates a Dalit sarpanch, in Junagadh on Sunday. Express

Saurashtra dalit Sangathan on Sunday felicitated 81 sarpanchs and 176 members of village panchayats of Saurashtra who were elected recently at a first-of-its-kind ceremony, in Junagadh on Sunday.

The sarpanchs and panchayat members were felicitated at a function held at Shamaldas Gandhi Town Hall in Junagadh. The function was organised by Saurashtra Dalit Sangathan (SDS), a Junagadh-based informal group working for the welfare of Dalits in collaboration with Gujarat Dalit Sangathan and Saurashtra Mahila Sangathan.

SDS convenor Deven Vanvi said of the 81 Dalit sarpanchs, around 30 were elected from villages of Junagadh district, 15 from Gir-Somnath district, six from Porbandar and four from Rajkot. “Out of the 81 Dalit sarpanchs, 10 were elected from general seats. Vanthali taluka of Junagadh alone has six such sarpanchs. Encouragingly, more than half of the 81 sarpanchs are women,” Vanvi told The Indian Express.

The sarpanchs were given certificates of appreciation, copies of Preamble to the Indian Constitution and literature related to functioning of village panchayats. Along with the sarpanchs, 176 Dalits who were elected to various village panchayats as members in 11 districts of Saurashtra were also felicitated.

BT Mevada of Backward and Minority Community Employees Federation, Gujarat Dalit Sangathan president Jayanti Makadia and industrialist Vishal Ravaliya were present on the occasion.

Vanvi said that the ceremony to felicitated Dalit sarpanchs and members of village panchayats was the first-of-its-kind in the state.

“This is the first initiative of its kind. We wanted to hear from the elected members and give them feeling that they are being taken note of. Mostly, Dalits contest elections from seats reserved for Scheduled Caste. In such contests, Dalits are pitched against one another. In the larger interest of the community and panchayats they represent, we requested the winners to forget differences with the losers at election,” Vanvi further said.

Village panchayats elections were held across Gujarat in December last year. Some sarpanchs complained that development projects were being compromised if they did not align with either Congress or the BJP. “We have advised sarpanchs to remain completely transparent in financial matters as prevalence of bringing about no confidence motions has gone high. We also suggested that they must understand that they are kings of their respective village and that talatis are not their superior but their secretaries,” Vanvi further added.

The organisers asked the Dalit sarpanchs to work hard and set high targets. “We exhorted to set work targets very high so that people should remember their tenure for the next 50 years,” said Vanvi.