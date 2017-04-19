Sarpanch goes missing, bandh observed in village

Sarpanch of Andada village, Satish Vasawa Sarpanch of Andada village, Satish Vasawa

ANDADA VILLAGE in Bharuch district observed a bandh on Tuesday in protest against the police’s inability to find the village’s newly-elected sarpanch, who has been missing since April 12. The villagers walked seven kilometres from Andada to Ankleshwar to submit a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate, and claimed that they were not satisfied with the police investigations.

Barring schools and medical services that were functional, all shops and other business establishments remained closed.

According to sources, Satish Vasawa, sarpanch of Andada village in Ankleshwar taluka, left his residence with his friend Narendra Wala, on the evening of April 12. Satish told his wife Usha that he was heading to a temple at nearby Panoli village in Ankleshwar and would return soon.

On not returning till 9 pm, Usha got worried and tried calling on her husband’s mobile phone and found it to be switched off. Soon, she called up neighbours and her family members, and informed them about her husband. Later, Usha along with her family members went to Narendra’s house to inquire about Satish. According to Narendra, Satish had left him at Chautabazaar area in the village as he had some other work.

As the news spread, the villagers gathered outside the residence of Satish and made different teams to look out for him but failed.

Subsequently, Satish’s family contacted the Ankleshwar police and lodged a missing report. Much to the shock of villagers, the next day, Narendra also went missing. Police on visiting Narendra’s house found that he had also gone missing.

Talking to the Indian Express, Satish’s elder brother Deep Vasawa said, “My brother had no conflicts with anyone in the village. For the first time, he contested in the election for Sarpanch’s post in December 2016 and emerged victorious, defeating the rival candidate with a margin of 1,500 votes. The population of our village is 10,000. We have no connections with the BJP or the Congress, he contested independently. We are worried about him.”

After the family members showed their dissatisfaction over the police probe, the villagers carried out a meeting and decided to call a bandh in the village on Tuesday.

Ankleshwar town Police inspector C R Rana said, “We are probing two missing cases one of Satish and second of his friend, Narendra. We are putting in all our efforts to locate them. We have sent photographs of Satish and Narendra to police stations in neighbouring district of Bharuch.”

