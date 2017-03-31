Sadiq Jamal Encounter: Government says, CBI probe disputable, so no compensation to victim’s father

Opposing a petition seeking compensation for alleged custodial killing of Bhavnagar youth Sadiq Jamal Mehtar, the state government on Thursday told the Gujarat High Court that the findings of CBI of the killing was still “disputable” and therefore, no compensation should be awarded to the victim’s father.

Appearing for the state government Additional Advocate General P K Jani contested against the petitioner, Jamal Mehtar, father of Sadiq, saying that the CBI chargesheet can’t be said to be “gospel truth” and the chargesheet is yet to scrutinised by the trial court. “Unless there is a finality on the chargesheet and the trial court finds the accused guilty, awarding compensation would have adverse impact on the case,” Jani told the single bench of justice J B Pardiwala.

Jani also said that charges have not been framed against the accused and the CBI investigation is still not completed. Referring to a constitutional bench’s order, Jani said, “Unless there is a judicial order saying that prima facie there is a case of custodial torture or killing, compensation can’t be given.”

Jamal had moved the petition seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation citing CBI chargesheet that states his son was “killed in police custody in a fake encounter”. Appearing for Jamal, advocate Subramaniam Iyer argued, “CBI is a prosecuting agency which has established that Sadiq was already in custody of the accused policemen and in a preplanned conspiracy he was eliminated in a fake encounter. Therefore, the court should order the state to pay compensation.” Iyer argued that state is prosecution agency and “CBI is part of the state”. Therefore, the state government can’t contest CBI findings. Justice Pardiwala reserved the order for pronouncement.

