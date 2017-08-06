Russian tourist accused of trespassing given bail, admitted to hospital

The 30-year-old, whose visa expired this January, is undergoing psychiatric treatment. (Express Photo) The 30-year-old, whose visa expired this January, is undergoing psychiatric treatment. (Express Photo)

Russian tourist Ilshat Sagdullin, who was arrested on Thursday for trespassing and creating ruckus in a township here and released on bail on Friday, was admitted to Sola Civil Hospital on Saturday. The 30-year-old, whose visa expired this January, is undergoing psychiatric treatment. “He was screaming when brought to the hospital. He is under medication. We are keeping him under observation. He seems mentally-unstable and keeps saying that he wants to go home. We will be able to reach a clear diagnosis in a few days,” said Dr Hemang Shah, associate professor, Sola Civil Hospital.

Sagdullin spent three nights at Sarkhej Police Station following his detention on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged against him after residents of Orchid Greenfield Towers in Applewoods township complained. “As he had no place to go, we kept him at the police station even after bail. On Friday night, he started screaming. He was uneasy and was not eating. So we thought of taking him to hospital. There are two guards outside his ward. We hope that people from the Russian embassy come soon and deport him. Since, the office is closed till Monday, it looks like we will have to wait till next week to sort the issue out,” said Sub-Inspector S M Pathan.

On Friday, the tourist had said that he was in Goa for six months before coming to Ahmedabad. According to the police, Sagdullin landed in Ahmedabad along with a Russian couple after allegedly being cheated by a travel agent who promised to get his visa processed. The agent also allegedly ran away with his money. “The three met in Goa. Someone told them about another agent, Aalap Shah in Ahmedabad, who could help them. They arrived in Ahmedabad on July 30,” said Pathan.

