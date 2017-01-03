Rs 60-crore RTGS forgery: CBI searches cooperative bank office, 11 locations in Surat

The CBI on Monday carried out searches at 12 places in Surat, including the main branch of Surat People’s Cooperative Bank , and one place in Jaipur in connection with the Rs 60-crore real-time gross settlement (RTGS) fraud.

The CBI officials took statements of bank manager and others and also gathered CCTV footage from the bank .

The searches were conducted in connection with the two separate FIRs lodged by the CBI last week. The first case has been lodged against J L Bansal, AGM, Bank of India, then working at Ghoddod Road branch, proprietor of a private firm and others.

The second FIR has been filed against Maharishi Chokkas, partner of Maharishi Traders, Himanshu R Shah of Shah Maganlal Gulabchand Choksi and unidentified employees of People’s Cooperative Bank, main branch (City Light), among others.

According to the CBI, in the first case the accused opened bank account using forged papers and a cash deposit of Rs 24.35 crore was made in that account after the announcement of demonetisation on November 8.

In the second case, the CBI said, the accused deposited Rs 36.17 crore cash through forged papers. “In both cases, the cash deposits made were further transferred to accounts of co-accused by way of RTGS transfers,” said CBI spokesperson R K Gaur.

According to sources, the CBI officials searched 12 places in Surat, including residences of chartered account Ankur Bijaka, Himanshu Shah and Ami Tamakuwala of Kruti Creation, a jewellery firm, and the house of Maharishi Chokkas.

The CBI case is based on a complaint lodged by Income Tax officer Dharmendra Singh Punia. The investigators had found that dummy accounts were opened in the name of S R Traders by Sunil Rupani and his relative Maharishi Chokkas, after the announcement of demonetisation, in Bank of India’s Bhagal branch.

The accused had deposited the demonetised notes worth over Rs 60 crore in the nationalised bank and had made RTGS. The fund was transferred to Rajni Jewellers and Kruti Creation, having accounts in four branches — Nanpura, City light, Rander and Ghod Dod Road — of People’s Cooperative bank.

The FIR stated that “during the survey proceedings at Maharishi traders, it was found that the bank account in the name of M/S Nirav& Co at People’s Cooperative Bank was admittedly an account opened by Maharishi Chokkas. It is, however, now, admittedly, being operated by Himanshu R Shah of Shah Maganlal Gulbachand Choksi, under the guidance of Maharishi Chokkas.”

The FIR stated that the at People’s Cooperative Bank, KYC norms were violated and cash was received without customer’s signature. It also said that Nirav R Shah, the actual owner as per KYC form of the account, had lodged a police complaint regarding misuse of his identity on 26/12/2016.