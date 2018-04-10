Rs 2,654-crore bank fraud: ED conducts searches at six places of Bhatnagars

Suresh Bhatnagar, his sons Amit and Sumit Suresh Bhatnagar, his sons Amit and Sumit

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at six places, including residences, offices and factories of Vadodara-based businessman Suresh Bhatnagar and his two sons — Amit and Sumit — in connection with bank fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR against the Bhatnagars, the promoters of Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL), on March 26 for allegedly cheating a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

ED officials said that following the CBI’s FIR in the bank fraud, they are probing possible money laundering angle.

The CBI FIR stated that DPIL, engaged in manufacturing cables and other electrical equipment, got the term loan and credit facilities despite the fact that the “they were already appearing in the RBI’s defaulters list at the time of initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium”.

On Tuesday, a special CBI court is likely to give its decision on the anticipatory bail filed by the Bhatnagars.

The father-son trio had moved a plea before the special CBI court seeking anticipatory bail on which arguments were concluded last Saturday.

