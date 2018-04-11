Rs 2,654-Cr bank fraud: CBI Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea, says ‘scamsters fleeing country, justice’

Special CBI court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vadodara-based businessman S N Bhatnagar and his sons. (File) Special CBI court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vadodara-based businessman S N Bhatnagar and his sons. (File)

Stating that “scamsters of big economic offences have fled the country and justice”, a special CBI court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vadodara-based businessman S N Bhatnagar and his sons — Amit and Sumit — who are facing arrests for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

“It is taken into consideration that day in, day out generally scamsters of a big economic offence are leaving the country.. and fleeing from justice. The present exposure of credit facilities from various member banks availed by the company reveals overall Rs 2,654.40 crore rupees exposure,” Judge N G Dave said in his order.

Recently, billionaire diamond traders Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had fled the country after defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore. Before them, liquor baron Vijay Mallya had fled to the United Kingdom after defrauding banks of Rs 9,000 crore.

“It also transpires that the offence against the accused (Bhatnagars) comes within the category of economic offence and a big pecuniary scam was done by the accused with the banking institutions. It also reveals prima facie that all the accused are conspirators to commit the offence,” the special judge added in his order.

The CBI, in its FIR lodged on March 26, has accused Bhatnagars, who run Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL), of defrauding a consortium of banks, both public and private sectors, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 2,654.40 crore as on June 29, 2016.

The FIR also stated that the firm, involved in manufacturing cables and other electrical equipment, got the term loan and credit facilities despite the fact that the “they were already appearing in the defaulters list of the Reserve Bank of India at the time of initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium”.

While seeking anticipatory bail, the lawyers of Bhatnagars had told the court that the banks, from which they allegedly took loans and defaulted, had not filed a case, and the CBI lacks the authority to file an FIR on its own. They also said that the CBI was acting on the basis of oral information.

The accused also said that the interest on loans taken from the banks was paid regularly till February 2, 2016 — for more than eight years — but the banks “took unilateral decision to treat the account as NPA (non-performing asset) on February 16, 2016 with effect from January 9, 2015”. “This was despite the fact that on February 16, 2016 no amount was due as far as interest is concerned, and because of this decision to treat the company as NPA, the financial position of the company deteriorated and bank created an NPA, not the borrower,” the applicants stated.

Opposing the plea, the central investigative agency said the offence was of serious nature and related to a “heinous crime of systematic corruption”. It also had said that the accused, if let out on bail, could tamper with evidence, influence witnesses and flee from justice.

Citing the CBI argument, the court observed that since there are 19 banks linked with the alleged scam, there could an equal number of public servants associated with the banks who might be in collusion with the accused.

“It is clear that prima facie, a case is made out against the present applicants accused of the offences for which they are charged… To see the seriousness of the case and conduct of the applicants, custodial interrogation is essential. In my opinion, therefore, looking to the fact that there is prima facie material which establishes the involvement of the applicants herein, and looking to their conduct, there are no grounds which would entitle the applicants to the reliefs that they seek,” the order stated.

