Rs 13,860 crore IDS case: Realtor’s CA moves court for bail

The charted accountant (CA) who helped city-based realtor Mahesh Shah declare a staggering Rs 13,860 crore under under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) has moved an anticipatory bail application on Friday before a city civil and sessions court apprehending action by the income tax department.

The CA Tehmul Sethna, senior partner of Apaji Amin & Co, has moved the application after media reports that I-T officials are going to lodge a criminal complaint against his client Mahesh Shah. His lawyer said that “during a press conference Chief Principal Commissioner of income tax B D Gupta said that a criminal complaint will be lodged against Shah and people associated with him. Although there is no FIR lodged yet we apprehend some action against my client as well and that’s the reason we have moved court.”

On December 2, Sethna had for the first time named Shah as the person who had declared the amount under IDS. Sethna had told the media that I-T officials had raided his office and home as well. Days later, the I-T department nullified the declaration on the suspicion that Shah was involved in money laundering. Despite hours of questioning Shah didn’t reveal the source of his money to I-T officials.

On December 22 during a press conference when Gupta was asked whether the department is mulling over filing a complaint against Shah and others, including Sethna, for taking the department for a ride, Gupta had said that “criminal complaint will be lodged against them by the nodal officer.”