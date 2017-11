Representational Image Representational Image

Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye took over as the new Flag Officer Commanding of Gujarat Naval Area (FOGNA) at a ceremonial parade held in Gandhinagar, Monday. Roye took over the reins from Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha. Prior to the present appointment, he was Project Director (Operations & Training) at Advance Technology Vessel Project at New Delhi.

