The Sukhsar police in Dahod district Sunday said they would record statements of the suspect and their relatives again in connection with an alleged foiled robbery bid and firing at a local BJP leaders residence in Fatehpura taluka early this month.

We suspect a few persons have given false statements to support complaints. The call data records of the suspects and the statements given by their family members do not correspond. So,we shall record statements in both the complaints afresh, Sukhsar police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Manish Vasava told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Cross complaints were filed at Sukhsar police station on February 13 after a gang of around 15 robbers allegedly forced opened doors of bungalow of Praful Damor,BJP vice-president of Dahod district,in Javesi village of Fatehpura,with intent to commit robbery and injured Damors driver Tersing Visarta.

The BJP leader fired from his licensed gun to scar away the gang even as the robbers also retaliated by firing from their country-made guns. When the police reached the spot,they found one Suresh Machhar lying unconscious inside compound wall of Damors bungalow with a country made gun at some distance.

Visarta has alleged in his complaint the gang had entered the leaders residence to commit robbery and Machhar was part of it. But in his cross complaint,Machhar has alleged Damor and his brothers abducted and assaulted him suspecting the former had an illicit relationship with the latters wife.

Damor is a resident of nearby Kundala village and teaches at the government primary school of his village. He had to be rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition after the incident.

The authenticity of both the complaints remain questionable yet. We are waiting for call date records of more persons, Vasava further said.

Fatehpura is believed to be a stronghold of local Congress leader and former MLA Dita Machhar. However,he was defeated by Ramesh Katar of BJP in the Assembly elections held in last December. Police sources allege the incident was a fall out of political rivalry among local leaders.

