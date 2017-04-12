GUJARAT Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday promised the tribals of Dediapada taluka in Narmada district that “rivers of milk and ghee” would soon flow in the state, thanks to the new law cleared by the BJP-led state government, imposing a ban on cow slaughter. “Rivers of milk and ghee will flow in Gujarat. For this, we have decided to open nandighars in every taluka where good fodder will result in good breed(ing) of cattle. The government wants to promote local Gir and Kankrej cows instead of Jersey. Thus, the state will supply milk to the entire country. This is our action plan for the next three years,” said Rupani while addressing a foundation stone-laying ceremony in Dediapada.

He laid foundation stones for various projects, including a Rs 309 crore pipeline that will supply drinking water to 216 villages of the tribal belt of Dediapada and Sagbara talukas in Narmada.

Rupani, who has been highlighting the Gujarat government’s intention towards cow protection in his recent speeches, said, “This is the Gujarat of (Mahatma) Gandhi and Sardar (Patel). Here, if any one slaughters a cow, he will be punished for life. Cow is our mother, 33 crore Gods reside in the cow. Along with this, cow aids in financial progress. (So) we have brought this law.”

Regarding the water pipeline project, Rupani said that the state was going to be free of hand pumps. “The state has already become tanker-free and our aim is to get rid of hand water pumps. Earlier, water tankers were used for supplying safe drinking water. Now, we will ensure that people get safe and adequate drinking water.”

Rupani also announced that the state would reach the target of opening 500 Deendayal Generic Medicine Stores across Gujarat by May end.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now