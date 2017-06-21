Gujarat HC notice to state over joint plea of 168 tribals

Gujarat High Court (File) Gujarat High Court (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state on a petition jointly moved by a group of 168 tribal people of Tapi district, seeking physical possession of land, which they had been cultivating for long and had been recognised by the government eight years ago.

Justice J B Pardiwala issued the notice on the petition moved through advocate Anand Yagnik. According to the petition, the tribals had moved an application, seeking their rights to cultivate forestland back in 2008 but the Sub-divisional Level Committee (SDLC), which recognises such rights, has been sitting on the requests.

The petition also says that SDLC rejected several applications on frivolous grounds. The petition claims that the petitioners have all the documents, including a resolution passed by Gram Sabha, satellite images from Google, panchnama, affidavit of villagers and neighbouring cultivators and receipts issued by forest department.

