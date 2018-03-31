Revenue minister inaugurates two French wells on Tapi riverbed

Seagulls on the banks of Tapi river in Surat on Friday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Seagulls on the banks of Tapi river in Surat on Friday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Friday inaugurated two French wells at Sarthana in Surat. The wells will supply 115 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water to the residents of the city.

The city’s daily consumption of water is over 1150 MLD, which is obtained from Tapi river discharged from Ukai dam. With the ongoing water crisis in the state, the Surat Municipal Corporation is in the process of identifying alternative sources of drinking water.

In 1984, the SMC had constructed two French wells at Sarthana. The wells had the capacity of fetching 70 MLD water from the Tapi riverbed. Over time, due to some faults in one of the wells, the capacity shrunk to 35 MLD from a single well.

Additional city engineer, K H Khatwani said, “The water fetched from the two new French wells will be distributed through pipe lines to citizens in different areas like Udhna, Dumas, Bhimpore, Sultanabad etc. The water hidden deep inside the Tapi river bed was found out through a scientific study done by the National Geophysical Research Institute on October 17, 2017. SMC spent Rs 3.50 crore to find the water possibilities deep inside the Tapi river bed. We have other locations where there are water possibilities and slowly we will construct other French wells in

the city.”

The French wells at Sarthana have been constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

