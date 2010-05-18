Retired health official launches national forum for immunisation

Former additional director of the state Health Department,Dr Vikas Desai,has formed the Urban and Social Health Advocacy and Alliance Forum of India to focus on immunisation,nutrition and primary health care in India. Over 200 people from Gujarat,Chandigarh,Delhi,Mumbai,and Tamil Nadu have already joined the forum.

Dr Desai (65),who had retired from the department in 2005,said the forum will have an interactive website. It will be launched in a few days to give an open platform to discuss several issues related to nutrition and immunisation. I have already started mobilising people in Surat, she said.

She said the forum members are independent social workers,experts in health management and specialists from across India. I intend to develop the project by forming a subgroup in Surat. Each subgroup will be asked to cover a specific problem related to a specific area, she added.

Dr Desai,said there are several personal and area specific problems related to nutrition and immunisation of children.

Sometimes the government comes up with several facilities at peoples doorsteps but there are social and traditional problems peculiar to specific caste and community. The sub-group will identify that, she said. She said there are hundreds of researches and surveys shelved in libraries,which are hardly put to use. The forum will try to ensure that these findings are put to use by the mobilisation of masses, she added.

