Ahmedabad: Rescue efforts on after residents trapped in building collapse

As many as 36 residents of Soneria block in Bapunagar area of the city, near general hospital, were trapped when the second floor balcony of a four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Of these, four persons suffered severe injuries. Thirty-one persons were trapped. While the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital, rescue attempts were on by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service staff of Odhav and Gomtipur fire stations, said

additional chief fire officer Rajesh Bhatt. Two fire vehicles were used for the rescue operation, he added.

