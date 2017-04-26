Regulation of private school fees: Gujarat govt issues rules for Act

EDUCATION MINISTER Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Tuesday issued the rules for the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017, which will be notified by Thursday.

After the notification, private schools that charge fees more than what is permissible under the Act will have to submit their proposal of fees to the Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) in 30 days.

The FRC will then take a call within 90 days of application. Schools will have to put up the fees approved by the FRC on its notice board and website.

Making an announcement in this regard, Chudasama said that all the private schools in the state have been bifurcated in four zones; Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. Each zone will have an FRC to regulate the fees.

The functioning of the FRC will be coordinated by the concerned district education officers.Chudasama added that the FRC will be formed shortly and will constitute a retired district judge or a retired IPS officer not below the rank of Additional DGP or an IAS officer not below the rank of Principal Secretary as the chairperson. Whereas, other members of the FRC will be government-appointed engineer or valuer, a chartered accountant, an educationist of repute or a representative of school managements of the concerned zone.

Chudasama said that there are around 15,000 schools in Gujarat that will come under the purview of the new Act and its 19 rules.

The FRC has been given wide powers to verify the justifications given by private schools for the fees being charged by them.

Principal Secretary (Education) Sunaina Tomar said along with their proposal for fees, the schools will have to submit their last two years’ audited accounts.

Also, the schools will have to maintain a bank account in which fees will be paid. Other expenses of the schools like management expense, housekeeping, salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be done from this bank account only.As per the rules, any school which is aggrieved by the fees decided by the FRC can challenge the same before the FRC after paying a process fee.

Under the fee regulation Act, the Gujarat government has kept a cap of Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 for private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools respectively. Any school charging fees more than this will have to justify their fees before the FRC.

Following the Act, some private schools have reacted against it and have indicated that they might challenge the legislation in the court of law.

Asked about this, Chudasama said the schools are within their rights to approach a court of law. “But we are prepared for that and necessary action will be taken,” Chudasama said.

In case of violation of the Act, the concerned school can face punitive steps which can include derecognition.

