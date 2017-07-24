Rare ovarian tumour, weighing 2.5 kg, removed from 11-yr-old

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A team of surgeons at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run L G Hospital in Maninagar has successfully removed a 2.5 kg cancerous ovarian tumour of an 11-year-old girl. She is now stable and doing well, said Dr Rajesh Shah, who led the team, on Sunday.

The team, also comprising Dr Krunal Solanki and Dr Kalpit Suthar, operated on the girl on July 10. “The girl was brought to the hospital with a complaint of abdominal swelling. On evaluation, doctors suspected it to be a malignant tumour, therefore, following rigorous study, we decided to surgically remove it,” said Dr Shah who is also the superintendent of the hospital.

He added the tumour, with a dimension of 22x15x20 cm, was rare. “It is only among 0.001 per cent of all ovarian tumours and is said to have an incidence rate of as low as one in 10 lakh girls or women,” Dr Shah said. “On microscopic evaluation of the tumour tissue, it was confirmed as a yolk sack tumour of the right ovary. It is a carcinomatous tumour that requires surgical removal and then chemotherapy as a modality for further management,” added Dr Shah.

The doctor further said patients with completely resected tumour should receive three-four cycles of BEP (bleomycin, etoposide, cis platinum) chemotherapy. “As per the available record, young women who received cis platinum-based chemotherapy for ovarian germ cell tumours, 62 (87 per cent) of 71 resumed regular menstrual function and 24 of them delivered 37 children after chemotherapy,” said Dr Shah.

Dr Shah added the patient, daughter of a daily-wage labourer, would receive chemotherapy in a fortnight either at the Maninagar hospital or M P Shah Cancer Hospital, as per her relatives’ wishes.

