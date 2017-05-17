Ransomware Attack: All IT systems secured says Gujarat govt

Representational Image Representational Image

A day after 120-odd computers on Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN) — the communication backbone of the state government — were hit by the global cyber attack, ransomware WannaCry, the state government on Tuesday said that all its IT systems have been “secured” and were functional. However, some of the government offices continued to remain offline on Tuesday.

Dhananjay Dwivedi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology said, “The threat caused by the ransomware has passed.” According to him, a large number of computers connected to the GSWAN were not hit by the ransomware as they were pre-loaded with password protected anti-virus systems that are regularly updated. “But some of the personal computers procured directly in a few field offices were not equipped with anti-virus systems. Such systems fell prey to the cyber attack,” Dwivedi added.

However, computers at the Election Commission office in Gandhinagar remained shut on Tuesday. Officials said that they were yet to get any official intimation to begin operations. Computers at government offices in Bhavnagar district also remained shut. Similar was the situation at Vadodara district administration offices that remained affected due to the ransomware attack .

“The scanning and repair of the computers is on, but the computers that came under the virus attack on Monday have lost the data. The systems remained shut on Tuesday to carry out maintenance and for precaution,” an official said.

Among the departments affected, were stamp duty and registration department and pension department of the Vadodara district administration. Officials attributed it to GSWAN remaining shut as a precautionary measure. Several ATMs in Ahmedabad and surrounding locations also remained shut as the systems were being updated with the latest security software, officials added.

