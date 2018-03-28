Ram Navami clash: 3 held in Vadodara for circulating provocative video

Two communities clashed in Vadodara on Sunday. Two communities clashed in Vadodara on Sunday.

Two days after a clash broke out between two communities in the old city area of Vadodara during Sunday’s Ram Navami procession, the police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly circulating a provocative message on the mobile messaging app, WhatsApp. The message, purportedly a morphed video of Hindi film Raees, made references to the Sunday’s clash in the area.

The three — Mushtaq Ali (29), Mohammad Adil (24) and Arbaaz Khan (24), all residents of the old city area — have been booked for instigating communal discord — IPC sections 153a (provocation to cause riots), section 295a (outraging religious feelings). They have also been booked under the Information and Technology Act.

“We had deployed a surveillance team which was constantly checking all social media platforms for any communally-sensitive messages after the incident in Fatehpura on Sunday night. That’s when our team came across this video. We then traced the origin of the video and arrested the three accused,” Joint Commissioner of Police K G Bhati said.

On Monday, police had arrested seven people from both the communities in connection with the Sunday’s clash. An FIR has been registered against 1,500 people in connection with the clash.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App