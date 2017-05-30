Rajya Sabha polls: Plea in HC against fake affidavits

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

Ahead of the election for three seats of Rajya Sabha in Gujarat, a petition has been filed in the High Court seeking proper scrutiny of affidavits of the candidates. Citing cases in which degrees submitted by the candidates turned out to be fake, the petitioner sought court’s intervention to direct the Election Commission to make it mandatory for the candidates to submit documents in support of their claims in the affidavit.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App