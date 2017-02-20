Rajkot: Woman killed in celebratory firing

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman was killed after allegedly being hit by a celebratory gunshot fired at a wedding procession in Rampara village of Botad district on Sunday. Police have booked the director of Vinchhiya agriculture produce market committee and another man for causing death by negligence in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far.

According to police, APMC director Dhanji Zapadiya and Chatur Gohil were firing in the air to celebrate the marriage of one Vipul Solanki, when Zapadiya’s double-barrel gun misfired and the shot hit in the back of Neeta Gohil, who was part of the wedding procession. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. “Zapa-diya’s gun misfired and the shot hit Neeta. She died while on her way to a hospital in Gadhda town,” said sub-inspector Rajen-drasinh Karmatiya. Both Zapadiya and Gohil were carrying licensed guns. The two fled the scene after the incident. They have been booked for causing death by negligence and under the Arms Act.