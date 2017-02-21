Rajkot: Two men who ‘stabbed’ boy sent to police custody

A court at Keshod in Junagadh district on Monday sent two men accused of killing an 11-year-old boy, who was adopted by an NRI couple, and his brother-in-law on February 8, to an eight-day police custody. The boy, according to investigators, was adopted and subsequently murdered as part of a conspiracy to claim an insurance amount of Rs 1.3 crore.

Prashant alias Rajpari Goswami and Lakshaman alias Lakhan Ghadhvi were allegedly given the contract to kill the boy, Gopal Sejani. According to police, London-based couple Kanwaljit-sinh Raizada and Aarti Loknath Dhar had plotted the murder of Gopal Sejani along with one Nitish Punjabi around two years ago.