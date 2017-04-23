Rajkot: Suicide bid by farmer over low onion prices

Unable to sell his onion produce due to low prices in the local agricultural produce market committees (APMCs), a farmer of Shivrajgadh village in Gondal taluka of Rajkot consumed poison on Saturday.

Gondal taluka police said that Mahesh Sojitra (45), a sharecropper, attempted suicide on his farm around 11 am. Sojitra revealed this to another farmer Chandu Vaghasiya, who worked on a neghbouring field, when the latter invited him for a cup of tea. “Sojitra told him that he wanted to commit suicide as he was not able to sell his harvested onions due to low price,” Raghu Bhalgamadiya, assistant police sub-inspector of Gondal taluka, said.

After he told his neighbour that he had consumed poison, Sojitra was rushed to a private hospital in Gondal where he was admitted to intensive care unit. Police said they were not able to record the statements of Sojitra’s brother or mother who used to help him on the 24 bigha field. “Sojitra, who is unmarried, had sown onion on 24 bighas and harvested the crop recently,” Bhalgamadiya further said.

While farmers in Saurashtra harvested a bumper crop of onions this winter, the prices are hovering around Rs100 per 20 kg in Gondal and Rajkot APMCs. Onions, however, cost around double in the retail markets.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now