Rajkot municipal corporation invites public suggestions for budget

Rajkot Municipal Corporation. (Source: PTI File Photo) Rajkot Municipal Corporation. (Source: PTI File Photo)

In a novel initiative, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has decided to invite suggestions from city residents for the budget of the next financial year. “With a noble and progressive objective of making the budget of 2017-18 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation reflect expectations of people, ensuring comprehensive and balanced development of the city and to also strengthen financial condition of the civic body; municipal commissioner has invited suggestions from residents of Rajkot for the budget,” an official release from the RMC stated on Friday.

The municipal commissioner further said that RMC is a body of local self-governance and as such must echo voices of the public in its functioning. “Citizens may suggest to the RMC the types of public services the administration should provide and what are their expectations from the civic body. Public may also send in their suggestions with respect to taxation regime and financial planning so as to keep financial condition of the civic body comfortable and to augment it further, if possible,” the commissioner further said.

Residents may mail their suggestion at mc_rmc@yahoo.co.in or at prbtrmc@gmail.com. The last date of sending such suggestions has been fixed as January 14. Civic officials said that no date for presentation of the budget to the standing committee of RMC has been fixed so far but usually the commissioner presents it either in third or fourth week of January.

