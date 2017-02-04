Rajkot Marathon: 2,170 school students to run, parents unhappy

As many as 2,170 school students have been roped in for the Rajkot Marathon on Sunday morning. Even as municipal schools have been asked to ensure that the students participate in the marathon, parents, according to principals, were averse to send their children for the run at 5 am.

At a press conference on Friday, Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said 63,594 people have registered for the maiden full marathon in the city. He claimed that this figure was the second highest in Asia after the Hong Kong marathon.

The previous edition was a half-marathon and around 37,000 people had participated in it. Pani, who is joint chairman of organising committee of the Rajkot Marathon 2017, said that 299 people have registered for the full marathon, 2,292 for the half-marathon and 4,571 for the 10-km long Dream Run. The bulk of registrations — 54,739 — were done for the Rangeela Rajkot Run, a non-competitive 5-km run. Besides 569 senior citizens, 1,124 differently-abled have also sent their entries.

Municipal officials said that the organising committee approached the municipal school board around 15 days ago and sought data of around 30,000 students studying in its 83 schools. “Initially, we submitted data of around 17,000 students studying in Classes III to VIII. Then, we were asked to reduce the number. Therefore, we submitted data of 12,500 students of the upper primary section,” said Narendrasinh Thakur, chairman of municipal school board said.

However, the electronic data processing (EDP) department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation informed the school board only Friday evening that 2,123 of the 12,500 students of the municipal schools had been registered as participants. “The EDP officials told us that only 1,735 students from primary schools and 397 students of six high schools run by the board have been registered as participants. The rest have been rejected,” said Narendran Ardesana, in-charge administrative officer of the school board. The municipal commissioner, on the other hand, said that it was the school board which had mooted the proposal to send students to the marathon. “It was not compulsory. Only those students who have orientation in sports or have inclination towards running have been registered. Now, their number stands at 2,170. Initially, they had suggested names of 12,500 students. Had we registered them all, the number of total registrations could have gone past 72,000. But we deleted names one by one and have accepted only 2,170,” said Pani. All the students have been registered for the Rangeela Rajkot Run.

Thakur said that they were encouraging students to go out and participate in the marathon “so that they can learn something”. Ardesana said that students were not required to pay the Rs 100 registration fee as the organising committee had assured to take care of it. Pani said that RMC will pay the registration fee of 2,170 students.

But, principals of schools said parents have objected to sending their children for the run. “We have forwarded details of 407 out of 640 students studying in our school. They include students from Class III to Class VIII. Many parents have protested saying it’s a Sunday and that they can’t send their children to school at 5 am. But, we have instructions to take students at least from Classes VI to VIII to Race Course for the marathon,” said the principal of a municipal school.

Rajkot Marathon 2017 is being jointly organised by the RMC and Rajkot city police. Commissioner of police Anupamsinh Gehlot is the chairman of the organising committee .