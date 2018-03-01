Rajkot man stabs wife, cooks up story of her gangrape; arrested

Police said that Prakash Rana, a resident of Vishwanagar in Mavdi Plot area of the city, had actually concocted the story of his wife’s gangrape. (Representative photo) Police said that Prakash Rana, a resident of Vishwanagar in Mavdi Plot area of the city, had actually concocted the story of his wife’s gangrape. (Representative photo)

A man in Rajkot was arrested on Wednesday, hours after he told police that three men gangraped his wife and later stabbed her in Mavdi area. Police said that Prakash Rana, a resident of Vishwanagar in Mavdi Plot area of the city, had actually concocted the story of his wife’s gangrape. Police have booked Rana for assaulting his wife.

On Wednesday, Rana took his wife, Santok (21), to a civil hospital with stab wounds in her leg. Since the case prima facie looked medico-legal, the hospital staff informed the police. In his statement to the police, Rana claimed that his friend, Kamlesh Gupta, and two other men — Mahesh Rathod and Ajit Rathod — gangraped his wife on Monday and Tuesday nights when he was at work.

Rana told police that when he returned home on Tuesday night, he found Santok bleeding. After she told him that she had been sexually and physically assaulted, he took her to a hospital a few hours later. Santok also gave similar statements to the police.

However, police found many lacunae in Rana’s statement and questioned him. Eventually, he confessed that he himself had stabbed his wife. “For two successive nights, Rana found Gupta and the two others ganging out near his home. This led him to suspect that his wife had extra-marital affair and he stabbed his wife so that he could file a case against the three. He also asked his wife to give similar statements to the police,” said a police officer.

Police said that it was Gupta who had helped Rana find the present rented accommodation while Mahesh and Ajit used to work under him occasionally in the catering business. Police said Rana owed some money to Gupta towards the rent of the house and to Ajit and Mahesh for their services in catering contracts. Police said Rana suspected his wife and conjured a story of her gangrape.

After Santok filed a complaint, police booked Rana for domestic violence and arrested him. The victim is undergoing treatment in a government hospital. “Rana picked up a quarrel with his wife early this morning, accusing her of having illicit relationship with Gupta and two others. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her. However, afterwards, he threatened his wife to kill her if she did not tell the police that she was assaulted by the trio after being gangraped,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (west zone) Harshad Mehta Rajkot said.

