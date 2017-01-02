Rajkot civic body honours sweepers with selfies

WITH AN aim to encourage morale of sweepers and generate awareness among public about the importance of cleanliness, Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) organised an event for clicking selfies with the sweepers of city on Sunday.

Named Selfie with Safai Ke Sitare (selfie with the stars of cleanliness), the event organised in Race Course saw a huge turnout of school students and city residents. Municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Smart City Mission Trust trustee Jitu Gotecha and representatives of Adani Foundation and Paryavaran Shikshan Kendra clicked selfies with sweepers of the RMC and thanked them for their contribution in keeping Rajkot clean.

“This event of clicking selfies with sweepers is an attempt to thank and acknowledge noble work of the stars who keep our streets and other public places clean but who generally never come under limelight,” Pani said while addressing the gathering. A street play on the importance of cleanliness was also staged.